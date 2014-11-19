Preview: Hornets at Pacers

Charlotte Hornets’ guard Lance Stephenson will face his former team for the first time and he won’t recognize many of the players on the floor. The injury-ravaged Indiana Pacers host Stephenson and the Hornets on Wednesday night, looking for their fourth victory in five games with a makeshift lineup. Stephenson is averaging 9.5 points and 9.2 rebounds after signing as a free agent with Charlotte, which has its own injury problems while dropping four of its last five contests.

The Hornets will likely be without Gary Neal (concussion) and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (foot) while P.J. Hairston suffered a sprained ankle in the 107-80 loss versus Dallas on Monday. Paul George (leg) is out for the season while George Hill (knee) and David West (ankle) haven’t yet played this season, but the Pacers are using their patented strong defense to stay in the hunt. Indiana is near the top of the league in scoring defense (93.6) and gave up 83.7 in its last three wins.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, SportSouth (Charlotte), FSN Indiana

ABOUT THE HORNETS (4-7): Charlotte is not playing the type of defense that helped it make the playoffs last season, giving up an average of 100.4 (19th in the league) after finishing fourth overall in 2013-14 (97.1). Al Jefferson (20 points, 6.6 rebounds) and Kemba Walker (14.7 points, 4.5 assists) are still producing on offense most nights, but the Hornets need more from Stephenson and others. Shooting guard Gerald Henderson did produce season highs with 18 points and 37 minutes against Dallas.

ABOUT THE PACERS (4-7): In addition to the three returning starters being out indefinitely, Rodney Stuckey (foot) and C.J. Miles (calf) are questionable for Wednesday’s contest. Center Roy Hibbert has been inconsistent but boasts some solid numbers while averaging 13.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 3.2 blocks. Chris Copeland (14.2) leads the team in scoring while A.J. Price, averaging 13 points in six games, will stay for another 10-day contract after the Pacers received a second injury relief exemption from the NBA.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Pacers are giving up an average of only 43.9 points in the second half.

2. Charlotte F Marvin Williams has started all 11 games and taken 62 shots from the field, but has yet to attempt a free throw.

3. Indiana F Luis Scola needs six rebounds for 4,000 in his career after reaching 1,000 assists in his last game.

PREDICTION: Pacers 96, Hornets 88