Preview: Hornets at Pacers

When the Indiana Pacers are struggling, at least they know they have a superstar willing to bail them out of trouble. Paul George will try to put together another spectacular performance when the Pacers host the Charlotte Hornets on Friday.

George scored 25 of his 27 points in the second half, including 15 in the fourth quarter, of Wednesday’s 108-105 win over the New York Knicks and has gone for 20 or more points in eight straight contests. “I just imposed my will,” George told reporters after Wednesday’s performance. “I got to my sweet spot, which is in the paint pull-ups. Those are confidence boosters when I start in close and work my way out.” The Hornets had a five-game winning streak come to an end on Wednesday with a 114-103 loss at the Cleveland Cavaliers. The pour defensive effort snapped a string of eight straight games holding opponents under 100 points, during which Charlotte went 7-1.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Southeast (Charlotte), FSN Indiana

ABOUT THE HORNETS (29-27): Charlotte committed 14 turnovers and gave up 28 fast-break points to the Cavaliers, on which coach Steve Clifford placed the blame for the loss. “Bad ones that led directly to fast-break points,” Clifford told reporters of the turnovers. “We’re not going to be able to play that game. We can’t expect to win a game here 117-115. If we score 103, we’ve got to win.” The Hornets surrendered only seven fast-break points at Indiana on Feb. 10 while cruising to a 117-95 win.

ABOUT THE PACERS (31-26): George scored 22 points in that Feb. 10 meeting but Indiana only got 10 points from rookie forward Myles Turner, who has picked up his level of play since the All-Star break. The Texas product is averaging 17 points in four games since the break, topped by a 24-point effort in Wednesday’s win. “These last four games have been a test for us,” Turner told reporters. “So the fact that we’re coming out pretty successful, minus (Monday’s overtime loss in Miami), in these late game situations is only good for us. Because that’s what the playoffs are going to be like.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Pacers F C.J. Miles (calf) sat out the last two games and is day-to-day.

2. Hornets C Spencer Hawes (back) sat out the last three contests and is questionable for Friday.

3. Indiana G Monta Ellis totaled 15 points in the last two games after putting up 48 in the previous two contests.

PREDICTION: Hornets 102, Pacers 98