Preview: Hornets at Pacers

The Indiana Pacers can't seem to find any consistency while going 5-5 in the last 10 games but showed some resiliency on the second night of a back-to-back Saturday. The Pacers will try to carry that momentum into Monday, when they close out a two-game homestand by hosting the Charlotte Hornets.

Indiana went 2-3 on its just-completed road trip, missing a chance for a winning trip when it suffered a 111-103 defeat at struggling Dallas on Friday, but did not let down despite an early 20-point deficit in the return home on Saturday and ended up with a 118-111 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. "I think both teams were fatigued," Pacers forward Thaddeus Young told reporters. "I know we were, but we had more fight down the stretch and it showed with how we came back, got the lead and kept it in crunch time." The Hornets are playing the second of a five-game road trip and had the misfortune of beginning the excursion at Cleveland on Saturday, also on the second night of a back-to-back. Charlotte allowed an average of 88.7 points during a three-game winning streak prior to the trip but could not put together the same defensive effort while allowing the Cavaliers to shoot 57.5 percent from the field in a 116-105 setback.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Southeast (Charlotte), FSN Indiana

ABOUT THE HORNETS (14-10): Charlotte's loss to the Cavaliers could have been even worse when star guard Kemba Walker fell to the ground in obvious pain and had to be helped to the bench after colliding with LeBron James. Walker, who finished with 24 points in the loss, was diagnosed with a contusion and said he plans to play on Monday. "Not bad at all," Walker told reporters of the injury. "It's one of those situations where at the moment it hurt pretty bad, but I'm good. He just ran into me. Came off a ball screen and I was showing and we just got knee to knee."

ABOUT THE PACERS (12-12): Indiana star Paul George missed six of the final seven games in November while dealing with an ankle injury and began to resemble his old self with three straight 20-point games before exploding for a season-high 37 on Saturday. George scored 13 of those points in the final 5:03 to put the win away. "That's the Paul George we are accustomed to," Pacers center Myles Turner told reporters. "It was good to see him find that groove. It was fun to see him come through when we needed him."

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Hornets reserve C Frank Kaminsky is 5-of-27 from the floor in the last three games.

2. Young hit a career-high six 3-pointers on Saturday en route to a season high-tying 24 points.

3. Walker recorded 24 points and 10 assists in a 122-100 home win over Indiana on Nov. 7.

PREDICTION: Hornets 103, Pacers 101