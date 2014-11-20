Pacers 88, Hornets 86: Roy Hibbert recorded 18 points and Solomon Hill’s reverse layup at the buzzer propelled host Indiana to its fourth victory in five games.

Rodney Stuckey’s 17-foot shot in the final seconds came up short and Hill, who finished with six points, was in the right place to lay it back in over his head. Hibbert added 11 rebounds and Luis Scola scored 15 while Stuckey and Donald Sloan chipped in with 11 points apiece for the Pacers

Al Jefferson led the way with 28 points and eight rebounds for the Hornets, who have dropped five of their last six contests. Kemba Walker scored 12 while Lance Stephenson had 10 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in his first game back in Indiana since leaving and signing with Charlotte as a free agent.

Consecutive jumpers by A.J. Price and Stuckey capped a surge that gave the Pacers a 77-71 lead before Charlotte rallied to go ahead 83-81 on Jefferson’s short jumper with three minutes left. Walker made a 3-pointer and Scola countered with a three-point play to tie it at 86 and set up Hill’s heroics.

Jefferson scored 16 in the opening half, including a basket that increased Charlotte’s lead to 15 in the second quarter, but the Pacers pulled within 49-43 at intermission. Scola had eight points in the third as Indiana regained the lead 61-59 before Jefferson’s basket in the final seconds gave the Hornets a 66-65 edge going into the fourth.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The NBA announced Wednesday that Charlotte F Jeff Taylor was suspended for 24 games, after he pleaded guilty to a domestic violence charge in Michigan. Taylor was on paid leave for the last 11 games, so he will sit out 13 more contests and forfeit 24 games worth of pay as part of the punishment. … Scola’s seven rebounds pushed him over the 4,000 mark in his career (4,001). … The Hornets were without G Gary Neal (concussion), F Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (foot) and G P.J. Hairston (ankle).