Pacers play with urgency in win over Hornets

INDIANAPOLIS -- It was obvious the Indiana Pacers played with a sense of urgency on Friday night in Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Non-starting guards Rodney Stuckey and C.J. Watson scored 15 and 13 points, respectively, and the Pacers defeated the Charlotte Hornets 93-74, pumping a bit of life into their postseason hopes.

Indiana (33-43) outscored Charlotte 48-22 during the middle two quarters. Through three periods, the Hornets (32-43) were shooting only 17 of 60 from the field (28.3 percent).

“Defense wins games, and we got deflections and protected the rim tonight,” said Stuckey, who helped Indiana force 18 turnovers, resulting in 20 Pacers points. “We have to keep this focus and keep winning.”

The Pacers started the day in 11th place in the Eastern Conference, a half-game behind Charlotte and two games behind Miami and Boston, who were tied for eighth.

The win pushed the Pacers into 10th a half-game ahead of Charlotte. Boston played later Friday and Miami was idle.

Guard C.J. Miles added 12 points and six rebounds for Indiana, and reserve forward Luis Scola had nine points and 11 rebounds. The Pacers won the season series with Charlotte, 3-1. It also was the 200th NBA victory for Indiana coach Frank Vogel.

Indiana is 14-6 when holding its opponent under 90 points and is 15-7 when its foe fails to shoot at least 40 percent. The Hornets shot 35 percent, 28 of 80. It also makes the 12th consecutive time Indiana has beaten Charlotte in Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

“We came in with desperation and got it done,” Vogel said. “We have a confidence to stay in the fight all the way. We executed and had good fight. I thought Stuckey, Watson and Scola gave us energy, which is huge, because every game matters. It is reasonable to think that we can go on a little run and get into the playoffs.”

Guard Gerald Henderson led Charlotte with 12 points and seven rebounds, and forward Marvin Williams had 10 points and eight rebounds. Former Pacers guard Lance Stephenson came off the bench and scored 10 for Charlotte after coach Steve Clifford said before the game that Stephenson likely would not play.

“When we are right and things don’t go our way, we fight back,” Clifford said of Friday’s loss. “When things didn’t go our way tonight, instead of fighting back, we gave in. They crushed us in offensive rebounds. In seven possessions in the second quarter, I think they scored second chance points on five of them.”

Indiana, which led by as many as 28 points in the fourth quarter, is in a fight with Brooklyn, Miami, Boston and Charlotte, for the final two playoff berths in the Eastern Conference.

“I think we have to win them all,” Scola said of Indiana’s final six games. “We put ourselves in this (poor) position, and now, we have to do something to get out of it.”

Consecutive field goals from forward David West and center Roy Hibbert increased Indiana’s third-quarter lead to 59-44 with 6:34 left in the period, prompting a Charlotte timeout.

The Pacers continued their third-quarter assault, increasing the advantage to 68-47 on a Stuckey 3-pointer with 2:18 remaining.

An Ian Mahinmi dunk in the final minute capped an 11-0 quarter-ending burst by the Pacers, who led 70-47 with 12 minutes remaining.

“The best way to describe how we played tonight is that we had a great sense of urgency,” Miles said.

From the 1:42 mark of the first quarter until halftime, the Pacers outscored the Hornets, 33-13, turning a 25-16 deficit into a 49-38 advantage. During the pivotal second quarter, Indiana outscored Charlotte 27-13, a period in which the Hornets made only 5 of 18 field-goal attempts (27.8 percent).

“We didn’t put up a good effort at all,” Charlotte’s Henderson said. “We are in a tough playoff push right now, and that’s not really the type of effort you give if you want to make the playoffs. When things got tough for us, we did not respond.”

As usual, Indiana received strong play from its non-starters. In the first half, the Pacers got 27 points from the bench, including nine each from Stuckey and Watson, who were a combined 7 of 12 from the field before intermission. The Pacer bench finished with 60 points.

Miles had 11 to lead Indiana’s first-half scoring. Williams had 10 to pace Charlotte.

The Pacers outrebounded the Hornets 29-19 during the first 24 minutes, getting seven from forward Luis Scola.

NOTES: The Hornets were without F Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (sprained left ankle) and F/C Cody Zeller (sore right shoulder). ... Charlotte coach Steve Clifford said he and G Lance Stephenson will work to “make adjustments to bring out his strengths.” A former Pacer, Stephenson is averaging 8.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists this season. ... Charlotte G Kemba Walker ranks 21st in NBA scoring at 18.0 points per game. ... Indiana entered 2-9 in its 11 most recent games, including 1-4 in Bankers Life Fieldhouse. ... The Pacers rank fifth in opponents’ field goal percentage (43.7) and seventh in opponents’ points per game (97.5). ... Charlotte is the NBA’s best at taking care of the ball, averaging only 11.8 turnovers. ... The Hornets are fifth in scoring defense at 97.1 points per game. ... The Pacers entered 2-1 this season against Charlotte. Indiana came from 24 points down on Feb. 8 in Charlotte to win 103-102.