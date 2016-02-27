Hornets edge Pacers on Walker layup

INDIANAPOLIS -- Before Feb. 10, the Charlotte Hornets lost 12 consecutive games to the Indiana Pacers in Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Thanks to 3-point shooting and point guard Kemba Walker, the Hornets seem to have solved their Hoosier State frustrations, beating the Pacers twice in 16 days in Indianapolis, including a 96-95 victory Friday night.

In the two victories against Indiana, Charlotte made 23 of 56 attempts from 3-point range (41.1 percent) while the Pacers are 8 of 37 (21.6 percent).

Walker’s driving layup with 2.4 seconds remaining gave Charlotte this one-point victory on a night when the Hornets were 11 of 28 from 3-point range, and Indiana was 4 of 19 from beyond the arc.

”I was just trying to make a play,“ Walker said of his game-winning basket. ”I got a great screen from Cody Zeller, and I was able to split the screen and put my speed on. I had to make that basket. I was able to get around Paul George and get to the basket. I love those kind of moments.

“My teammates want me to have the ball in those situations. That’s the kind of person I am. I take responsibility.”

Indiana (31-27) had taken a 95-94 lead on a Monta Ellis runner with 16.2 seconds remaining, and the Hornets (30-27) called a timeout with 10.1 seconds to play. Walker caught the inbounds pass in the backcourt and drove right to the basket for the game-winner.

“He wants the ball there, there’s no question about that,” Charlotte coach Steve Clifford said. “He wants to take the last shot. Make or miss, he has the courage. He is putting it all together and just is playing at a very high level.”

The Pacers had a final chance to win it, but forward Paul George, who led all scorers with 32 points, missed a 15-foot jumper as time expired.

“I slipped, which screwed up my momentum going to the basket, but I thought I got a good enough look,” George said.

Forward Marvin Williams, who was 5 of 9 from outside the 3-point line, led the Hornets with 26 points, Walker scored 22 and center Cody Zeller added 14. Rookie forward Myles Turner added 15 for the Pacers, Ellis scored 14 and point guard George Hill had 10. Ellis and George Hill combined to make only 7 of 26 field goal attempts, including 2 of 10 3-pointers.

Williams’ five made 3-pointers ties a career best.

“We know they are going to shoot 3-pointers, and we have a 7-foot rookie (Turner) trying to learn to guard a good 3-point shooter (Williams),” Indiana coach Frank Vogel said. “Yet we had a chance to win, and Paul has to make a basketball play there. They shoot 30 3s a game, and that’s a style of play that gives us trouble.”

A George Hill 3-pointer with 7:01 to play pulled the Pacers within 80-77. Indiana took an 87-85 lead on a Turner layup, but Walker’s 3-pointer pushed Charlotte into an 88-87 advantage with 3:02 remaining.

Sparked by two 3-pointers from Williams, the Hornets extended their halftime lead to 65-56 with7:07 remaining in the third quarter, prompting a Pacers’ timeout. Charlotte continued to apply the pressure, pushing the advantage to 77-63 with 2:25 to go in the quarter.

Williams had a 15-point third period, and the Hornets led 77-70 with 12 minutes remaining.

“We can’t wait that long to start making adjustments,” Pacers forward Solomon Hill said.

Charlotte beat Indiana by 22 points on Feb. 10, but the Pacers were much better this time -- just not good enough.

“We did play a lot better, but we still had a lot of plays where we need to communicate better with each other,” Indiana forward Jordan Hill said.

George’s 3-pointer from near midcourt at the second-quarter buzzer sliced the Hornets’ lead to 53-50 through 24 minutes. George finished the first half with 17 points. Turner added eight first-half points for the Pacers, as did Ellis.

Williams and Zeller each had nine at halftime for the Hornets, and Walker and center Al Jefferson each added eight.

Charlotte made 19 of 41 first-half field-goal attempts (46.3 percent), and Indiana was 19 of 42 (45.2 percent). The Pacers enjoyed a 24-18 halftime rebound advantage.

NOTES: The Hornets were without F/C Spencer Hawes (sore lower back). ... The Pacers played without G/F C.J. Miles (strained left calf). ... Charlotte has won eight of its last 11 games, including a 117-95 victory on Feb. 10 in Bankers Life Fieldhouse. ... Indiana was coming off Wednesday night’s 108-105 victory against the New York Knicks in Bankers Life. ... Before Friday, Pacers F Paul George ranked fourth in made 3-point field goals with 155 and 10th in NBA scoring at 23.4 points ... The Hornets came into the game ranked fourth in free throw percentage (78.9) and fourth in fewest turnovers at only 13.2 per game ... Indiana is fourth in opponents’ 3-point field goal percentage (32.8) and fourth in steals per game (9.2) ... Before winning on Feb. 10 in Indianapolis, Charlotte had lost 12 consecutive regular-season games in Bankers Life ... The teams will meet in Charlotte on March 4, completing this season’s three-game series.