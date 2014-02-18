Preview: Bobcats at Pistons

The Detroit Pistons emerge from the All-Star break looking to make a second-half push when they host the Charlotte Bobcats on Tuesday in the front end of a home-and-home set on consecutive nights. Despite making a coaching change earlier this month, the Pistons won five of their last eight games before the break and enter Tuesday trailing the Bobcats by a half-game in the race for the eighth and final playoff spot in the East. Some of that momentum was lost, however, with a lackluster 93-89 loss to Cleveland at home last Wednesday.

Prior to the break, Charlotte followed up a 25-point win over Dallas last Tuesday with a 16-point loss to Brooklyn the next night, keeping with a recent trend for the Bobcats. In its last nine back-to-back sets, Steve Clifford’s squad has gone 5-4 on the front end while losing nine straight on the back end. “The last few times back-to-backs, we’ve been inconsistent,” Clifford said following the 105-89 setback at Brooklyn on Wednesday.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, SportSouth (Charlotte), FSN Detroit

ABOUT THE BOBCATS (23-30): Charlotte has won a respectable six of its last 11 games and has to feel a bit better with guard Kemba Walker all the way back from a sprained ankle that recently cost him seven games. The streaky scorer had 16 points in the loss at Brooklyn and led all players with a season-high 34 points in a 116-106 victory at Detroit on December 20. Whether Walker is on or not often has a direct effect on the success of the Bobcats, as he shoots 45.5 percent from the floor and 40 percent from 3-point range in wins, compared with 38.5 and 29.5 in losses.

ABOUT THE PISTONS (22-30): Detroit had one of the individual highlights of All-Star weekend when second-year center Andre Drummond was named MVP of the Rising Stars Challenge on Saturday night. Drummond scored 30 points and set a record for the event with 25 rebounds to lift his side to a victory, continuing a breakout campaign for the 20-year-old, who is averaging 16.1 points, 14.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks this month. Drummond and fellow big man Greg Monroe both went 7-for-13 from the field against Cleveland but the rest of the Pistons combined to shoot 19-for-57 in another clunky effort for a team that ranks last in the NBA in both 3-point percentage (30.9) and free-throw percentage (66.7).

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Drummond needs five more double-doubles to tie Pistons greats Bill Laimbeer and Grant Hill with the most in a season (44) since 1983-84.

2. Bobcats G Gerald Henderson, who averages 15.1 points, has been held to single digits in four of his last eight road games.

3. Detroit G Brandon Jennings has taken 67 shots in the last four games, 33 of which were 3-pointers.

PREDICTION: Pistons 101, Bobcats 98