Bobcats 116, Pistons 106: Kemba Walker erupted for 34 points and Al Jefferson added 24 points and 14 rebounds as visiting Charlotte stormed back to beat Detroit.

The Bobcats tore the Pistons’ defense to shreds in the second half, pouring in 72 points en route to their third consecutive victory. Gerald Henderson added 22 points and eight rebounds for Charlotte, which shot better than 52 percent from the field while converting 25-of-28 free throws.

Brandon Jennings’ 26 points paced Detroit, which was outscored 41-17 over the final 12 minutes. Josh Smith had 18 points while Andre Drummond added 14 points and 15 rebounds.

Detroit used a 13-4 second-quarter run - during which Charlotte missed all five of its field-goal attempts - to open up a 59-44 advantage at the half. Five straight points from Smith helped the Pistons quell a Bobcats rally early in the third, and a Jennings 3-pointer capped a 10-2 run later in the frame as Detroit cruised to an 89-75 advantage entering the fourth.

The Bobcats came out on fire to open the final quarter, kicking things off with a 12-2 run fueled by a pair of Cody Zeller dunks to trim the deficit to four. Jefferson’s six straight points - capped by a layup following a missed free throw - put Charlotte in front, and Jefferson completed the rally with a personal 7-1 run following Walker’s 3-pointer with 3:36 left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Bobcats F Jeffery Taylor suffered a right Achilles injury in the opening quarter and did not return. Taylor will undergo further examination Saturday. ... Drummond leads the Eastern Conference with 20 double-doubles. ... The Bobcats have allowed more than 100 points in back-to-back games for just the second time all season.