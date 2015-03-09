Hornets 108, Pistons 101: Al Jefferson collected 24 points and eight rebounds and Mo Williams added 21 points and nine assists as visiting Charlotte rallied in the second half to avenge a 28-point home loss to Detroit last month.

Gerald Henderson had 13 points and nine assists for the Hornets, who have won five straight to match their longest streak of the season. Cody Zeller added 11 points and seven boards and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist contributed 10 points for Charlotte, which was 20-of-23 from the foul line.

Reggie Jackson tallied 25 points, seven rebounds and seven assists and Greg Monroe added 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Pistons, who have dropped six in a row. Andre Drummond had 16 points and Jodie Meeks added 13 off the bench for Detroit, which shot 35.7 in the second half after hitting 51.1 percent before the break.

Jackson scored 21 points in the first half as Detroit built an 11-point lead before settling for a 62-54 advantage at the break. The Hornets quickly closed the gap in the third quarter and regained the lead on Henderson’s 3-pointer with 4:13 remaining before Kidd-Gilchrist’s jumper moments later made it 78-74, but Detroit answered with a 10-0 run to end the quarter and take an 84-78 lead to the fourth.

Lance Stephenson scored all nine of his points during a 12-1 run that put Charlotte up 90-87 with eight minutes left, and the Hornets led the rest of the way. Detroit pulled within 92-90 with 6:30 to go before an 8-0 Charlotte run put it away.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The game was played with a two-man officiating crew because official J.T. Orr missed the game because of illness. … Williams has scored in double figures in all nine games since joining the Hornets via a trade with Minnesota. … All five Charlotte starters have scored in double digits in five of the past six games.