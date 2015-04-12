Meeks guides Pistons past Hornets

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. -- Jodie Meeks is reaching midseason form in the season’s waning moments.

Meeks fired in 24 points off the bench, and the Detroit Pistons cruised past the depleted Charlotte Hornets 116-77 Sunday afternoon at The Palace.

Meeks is averaging 17.3 points over his past three games while making 18 of 24 field-goal attempts. It is a strong finish after an inconsistent season for Meeks, who injured his back in training camp and didn’t return until mid-December. The shooting guard is averaging 11.1 points after signing a three-year contract with Detroit as a free agent last summer.

“Any time you miss 2 1/2 months, it’s hard to get into game shape,” said Meeks, who averaged a career-high 15.7 points with the Los Angeles Lakers last season. “In retrospect, it’s February for me right now. I‘m kind of just hitting my stride. Unfortunately, the season is pretty much over, but there’s always things you can take into next year, and I‘m trying to do that.”

Meeks reached the 20-point mark for the fourth time as Detroit won by its largest margin of the season. Its previous best was a 28-point victory, 106-78, over Charlotte on Feb. 10.

Center Andre Drummond notched his 47th double-double with 15 points and 19 rebounds for the Pistons (31-49) in their home finale. Detroit power forward Greg Monroe contributed 17 points, nine rebounds and four assists, and his backup, Anthony Tolliver, added 17 points.

With Meeks and Tolliver leading the way, Detroit’s reserves piled up 69 points.

“It’s always a different game when you have people like that spreading the floor,” said Monroe, who becomes an unrestricted free agent after the season and may have played his last home game in Detroit. “Once they get hot, it opens up for everybody else, so you obviously want them making shots.”

Rookie forward Noah Vonleh achieved career highs with 16 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Hornets, who lost their fourth straight and fell for the 14th time in 19 games. Shooting guard Gerald Henderson added 14 points.

“With the injuries, we’re a little bit outmanned, but that doesn’t mean we can’t win,” Charlotte coach Steve Clifford said. “Instead of putting more into it, which would give us a better chance, we’ve got guys putting less into it.”

Vonleh was the lone bright spot as the Hornets (33-47) trailed by as many as 40 points.

“We have three or four games left, and Coach told me to be ready,” Vonleh said. “I‘m going to be getting a lot of playing time, so I took it into my mind and knew to stay ready and be confident.”

Drummond piled up eight points and 11 rebounds in the first quarter as the Pistons grabbed a 30-10 lead. The Hornets shot 4-for-19 from the field during the period.

“Especially in the first half, our defensive intensity and focus was great,” Detroit coach Stan Van Gundy said. “When you shoot 16-for-28 from (3-point range for the game), you have a pretty good chance of winning.”

Detroit’s bench boosted the lead to as many as 34 points in the second quarter. Meeks tossed in a transition 3-pointer to make it 49-17, and reserve point guard John Lucas III’s jumper gave the Pistons their biggest lead of the half at 53-19. The Hornets finally showed signs of life late in the quarter, cutting the Pistons’ advantage to 59-34 by halftime.

Charlotte center Bismack Biyombo’s hook shot midway through the third made it 64-45, but the Hornets never got any closer.

NOTES: The Hornets played without their starting frontcourt of C Al Jefferson (knee), PF Cody Zeller (shoulder) and SF Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (ankle) for the fifth consecutive game because of injuries. SG Lance Stephenson (toe) also was unavailable. ... Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy shrugged off reports out of New York that the Knicks will target PF Greg Monroe, an unrestricted free agent. “We’re going to try to keep Greg, no question about that,” he said. ... Detroit ranks 24th in defensive field-goal percentage (.457). “We’ve got to make big strides at that end of the floor (next season) for us to make a move and be a playoff team,” Van Gundy said. ... The teams split the four-game season series. ... Charlotte’s 10-point first quarter tied the lowest-scoring quarter by any Pistons opponent this season. ... The Pistons finish their season with road games against Cleveland (Monday) and New York (Wednesday), while the Hornets have a home game against Houston (Monday) and a road tilt in Toronto (Wednesday).