F Cody Zeller did not play Friday night because of a nagging left ankle injury. “He hurt his ankle the other night and tried to go through shootaround (Friday) morning, and it was just sore,” Hornets coach Steve Clifford said. “He can’t jump, so Frank (Kaminsky) will get more of a chance (against the Bulls).”

PG Kemba Walker (heel) played Friday night for the Hornets. Walker’s availability was questionable coming into the game against the Bulls.