G Nicolas Batum was named the NBA’s Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played Nov. 9-15. Batum led the Hornets to a 3-1 week behind averages of 25.5 points (fifth in the East), 6.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists. The French native ranked fifth in the conference in 3-point field goal percentage (57.7 percent), connecting on 15-of-26.