Charlotte Bobcats - PlayerWatch

G Kemba Walker scored a game-high 33 points as Charlotte rallied from its early deficit to defeat Memphis 123-99 Friday night. “As a team in the huddle we just turned to each other and said, `We gotta do better,” Walker said.

G Nicolas Batum added 20 points, and Charlotte (14-8) matched its season-high four-game winning streak. The Hornets have won nine of their last 11 with the only losses coming to Cleveland and Golden State. The Hornets sit atop the Southeast Division and they are now 4-5 on the road.