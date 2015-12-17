FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 18, 2015 / 3:34 AM / 2 years ago

Charlotte Bobcats - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

C Cody Zeller started again in place of C Al Jefferson on Wednesday night. Zeller had scored 12 points or more in three of the previous five games.

G Kemba Walker hit only 4 of 12 shots from the field for 12 points and nine assists.

G Jeremy Lamb hit 7 of 10 shots from the floor to lead Charlotte with 16 points.

C Al Jefferson served the first game of his five-game suspension on Wednesday for violating the NBA anti-drug policy. He had missed the previous six games with a strained calf muscle and the Hornets went 4-2. Jefferson becomes a free agent this summer after making $13.5 million this season. Cody Zeller started again in his place. Zeller had scored 12 points or more in three of the previous five games.

