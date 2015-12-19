FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Charlotte Bobcats - PlayerWatch
December 20, 2015

Charlotte Bobcats - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Jeremy Lin stepped into the starting lineup in place of an ailing Nicolas Batum and delivered a season-high 35 points as the Hornets beat the Raptors in overtime Thursday. The veteran guard hit 13 of 22 from the field, including a clutch 3-pointer that got the Hornets on track in overtime. The 35 points were three shy of his career high. “I just tried to be aggressive,” Lin said. “We lose a lot of playmaking and versatility without Nic. He can do so many things. So my mindset was, ‘Hey, you’re going to go out there and you’re probably going to play a little more so be aggressive.'”

G Kemba Walker scored 27 points, including nine in overtime, as the Hornets outlasted the Raptors on Thursday.

C Al Jefferson served the second game of a five-game NBA suspension. He will be eligible to return for the Dec. 26 home game against Memphis. Jefferson previously missed six straight games with a strained calf.

G Nic Batum sat out Thursday due to an illness.

