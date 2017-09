C Al Jefferson served the final game of a five-game suspension on Wednesday night for violating the NBA’s anti-drug policy. He will be eligible to return for Saturday night’s home game against Memphis.

G Nicolas Batum came into Wednesday night’s game averaging 16.4 points, making him first in the NBA in scoring among veteran players with new teams this season. Batum was acquired last summer from Portland for G Gerald Henderson and F Noah Vonleh.