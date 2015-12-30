FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Charlotte Bobcats - PlayerWatch
#US NBA
December 31, 2015

Charlotte Bobcats - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Kemba Walker scored 38 points, including 18 in the fourth quarter, in the Hornets’ win over the Lakers. Overall, he hit 14 of 25 from the field and made three of six 3-point attempts. Walker also had six rebounds and five assists. “I just wanted to make big plays,” he said. “I just wanted to do anything to win.”

G Chris Paul’s brilliant floor game included two surprising dunks, and he finished with 23 points in the Clippers’ win over the Wizards on Monday. The 6-footer barely cleared the rim on either dunk, but his teammates roared with approval.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
