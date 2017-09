G Jeremy Lin (sprained right ankle) missed his second straight game on Friday.

G Kemba Walker scored 18 points to lead the injury depleted Hornets (17-15), who have lost two in a row.

C Al Jefferson (right knee) underwent arthroscopic surgery on Thursday for a torn lateral meniscus. He is expected to miss six weeks.

G Nicolas Batum (sprained right toe), a game-time decision, was able to start Friday night.

F/C Spencer Hawes (tight lower back) missed his fourth consecutive game on Friday.