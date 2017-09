F Marvin Williams, who averages 10.6 points a game, had 26 points and 13 rebounds in the victory against Indiana, his team-leading 10th double-double of the season. His five made 3-pointers tie a career high. He finished 9 of 13 from the field and added an assist, a steal and two blocks in 34:53 of solid basketball.

F/C Spencer Hawes missed Friday’s game with a sore lower back.