Charlotte Bobcats - PlayerWatch
#US NBA
March 3, 2016

Charlotte Bobcats - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Jorge Gutierrez to a second 10-day contract on Tuesday. He scored five points in mop-up duty.

G Kemba Walker led the rout over the Suns with 26 points, nine assists and six rebounds in just three quarters of action. He was coming off a 3-for-15 shooting performance in an 87-76 loss at Atlanta on Sunday, but he erupted for 14 first-quarter points Tuesday night as the Hornets raced to a 21-6 lead quickly. He finished 9-of-16 from the field with three 3-pointers.

C Al Jefferson had 19 points and seven rebounds in 20 minutes off the bench in what was his best game yet since coming back from knee surgery. Jefferson was 8-of-15 from the field and seemed to be more at ease with his moves around the basket in his sixth game back. He had missed 22 games from Jan. 1 to Feb. 10.

G Courtney Lee made his Hornets home debut Tuesday night after being acquired from Memphis on Feb. 16. He scored eight points in 23 minutes.

