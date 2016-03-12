FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Charlotte Bobcats - PlayerWatch
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NBA
March 13, 2016 / 2:46 AM / a year ago

Charlotte Bobcats - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Kemba Walker scored 16 points for the Hornets Friday.

F Marvin Williams got off to a fast start, scoring 11 first-quarter points with three 3-pointers. He finished with 22 points on seven-of-12 shooting, including five-of-eight from 3-point range. The five 3-pointers matched a career high. Williams has now averaged 17 points and shot 54.5 percent from the field over his last three games.

F Marvin Williams got off to a fast start on Friday night, scoring 11 first-quarter points with three 3-pointers. He finished with 22 points on 7-of-12 shooting, including 5 of 8 from 3-point range. The five 3-pointers matched a career high. Williams has now averaged 17 points and shot 54.5 percent from the field in his last three games.

F Nicolas Batum had 17 points and 11 assists for the Hornets Friday.

C Spencer Hawes (back) remains out for the Hornets but has started practicing again and should be back sometime next week.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.