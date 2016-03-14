FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Charlotte Bobcats - PlayerWatch
Sections
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NBA
March 15, 2016 / 3:11 AM / a year ago

Charlotte Bobcats - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Aaron Harrison was assigned to the Erie BayHawks of the NBA Development League. Harrison, 21, has appeared in 16 games for the Hornets this season, averaging 0.8 points, and 0.6 rebounds in 4.3 minutes per contest. The rookie went undrafted out of Kentucky in the 2015 NBA draft and signed with the Hornets as a free agent on July 14, 2015. The 6-6 Harrison joined the Oklahoma City Blue for two D-League stints earlier this season. He played in a total of four games, averaging 9.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 18.2 minutes per contest.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.