Charlotte Bobcats - PlayerWatch

G Aaron Harrison was assigned to the Erie BayHawks of the NBA Development League. Harrison, 21, has appeared in 16 games for the Hornets this season, averaging 0.8 points, and 0.6 rebounds in 4.3 minutes per contest. The rookie went undrafted out of Kentucky in the 2015 NBA draft and signed with the Hornets as a free agent on July 14, 2015. The 6-6 Harrison joined the Oklahoma City Blue for two D-League stints earlier this season. He played in a total of four games, averaging 9.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 18.2 minutes per contest.