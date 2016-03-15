FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Charlotte Bobcats - PlayerWatch
March 17, 2016 / 1:45 AM / a year ago

Charlotte Bobcats - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Troy Daniels has replaced G Jeremy Lamb in the Hornets’ rotation, playing 15 minutes Monday night and scoring six points. Lamb did not see any action.

C Cody Zeller continues to start, but his production is declining significantly lately. He finished with just one point on 0-for-3 shooting from the field in 26 minutes Monday. It was the fourth time in six games that Zeller was held below double figures. It is clear that C Al Jefferson will get more and more playing time in the future as Jefferson works his way back into shape from knee surgery.

G Kemba Walker led the Hornets with 25 points and nine assists Monday in a loss to the Mavericks.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
