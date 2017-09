PG Jeremy Lin has emerged as a Sixth Man of the Year candidate this season but he endured a night he’d like to forget. Lin shot 2-for-11 from the field and missed all three of his 3-point attempts while scoring four points in 23 minutes. Lin’s three assists were offset by three turnovers. He averaged 22 points in his previous three games, including a 29-point outing against San Antonio on Monday.