FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Charlotte Bobcats - PlayerWatch
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NBA
April 7, 2016 / 2:23 AM / a year ago

Charlotte Bobcats - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F/C Frank Kaminsky scored nine points -- all in the second quarter -- in nearly 30 minutes in the 96-90 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday. He had no points in his 13 minutes in the second half. It was his highest-scoring game since March 22 when he scored 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds against the Brooklyn Nets. In the five games he played between that one and Tuesday, he averaged 5.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 18.4 minutes and minus-10. He had six rebounds Tuesday, four in the second half.

G Jeremy Lin scored 21 points and dished out seven assists for the Hornets Tuesday.

G/F Nicolas Batum (left knee) did not play Tuesday night. C Al Jefferson (right quad), who also was listed as questionable, was in the Charlotte lineup.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.