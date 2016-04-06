Charlotte Bobcats - PlayerWatch

F/C Frank Kaminsky scored nine points -- all in the second quarter -- in nearly 30 minutes in the 96-90 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday. He had no points in his 13 minutes in the second half. It was his highest-scoring game since March 22 when he scored 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds against the Brooklyn Nets. In the five games he played between that one and Tuesday, he averaged 5.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 18.4 minutes and minus-10. He had six rebounds Tuesday, four in the second half.

G Jeremy Lin scored 21 points and dished out seven assists for the Hornets Tuesday.

G/F Nicolas Batum (left knee) did not play Tuesday night. C Al Jefferson (right quad), who also was listed as questionable, was in the Charlotte lineup.