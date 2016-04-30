Charlotte Bobcats - PlayerWatch

G Jeremy Lin, a star throughout the series with the Heat, finished 1-of-8 from the field for two points.

G Kemba Walker finished with 37 points Friday. Walker single-handedly kept the Hornets in the game as he scored 12 straight Hornets points during their late comeback.

F Marvin Williams was 0-for-7 from the field and went scoreless in 37 minutes, marking the second time in this series he has gone scoreless. Williams is averaging 5.2 points in the series and is shooting just 27.1 percent from the field.

G Nicolas Batum reinjured his ankle and did not play in the second half, finishing with six points and one rebound in 15 minutes. Batum missed Games 3 and 4 previously with the injury