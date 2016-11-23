FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Charlotte Bobcats - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NBA
November 24, 2016 / 3:56 AM / 9 months ago

Charlotte Bobcats - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Kemba Walker is averaging 24.7 points in 13 games, which is the second most points a Charlotte player has averaged since Glen Rice posted 26.8 in 1996-97. It marks only the second time a player has averaged more than 23 points in Charlotte history and is the highest scoring average since Al Jefferson averaged 21.8 in 2013-14.

F Nicolas Batum continues to be one of the most versatile players in the league, doing everything from scoring, setting up his teammates and rebounding. Batum is averaging 14.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists and is one of only five players in the NBA averaging 14-6-5.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.