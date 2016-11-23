Charlotte Bobcats - PlayerWatch

G Kemba Walker is averaging 24.7 points in 13 games, which is the second most points a Charlotte player has averaged since Glen Rice posted 26.8 in 1996-97. It marks only the second time a player has averaged more than 23 points in Charlotte history and is the highest scoring average since Al Jefferson averaged 21.8 in 2013-14.

F Nicolas Batum continues to be one of the most versatile players in the league, doing everything from scoring, setting up his teammates and rebounding. Batum is averaging 14.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists and is one of only five players in the NBA averaging 14-6-5.