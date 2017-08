C Cody Zeller started for the Hornets after missing three games with right shoulder soreness.

G Kemba Walker scored 17 points Friday, including the play that sent the game into overtime.

PF Marvin Williams sustained a hyperextended left knee in the third quarter and didn't return.

G Marco Belinelli led Charlotte (8-7), losers of four straight, with 19 points.

F Nicolas Batum added 18 points Friday.