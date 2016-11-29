FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Charlotte Bobcats - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Exchange-Traded Funds
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
North Korea
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
The Wider Image
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NBA
November 30, 2016 / 3:06 AM / 9 months ago

Charlotte Bobcats - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Frank Kaminsky chipped in 12 points, six rebounds and three assists Monday in a win at Memphis.

G Kemba Walker was tied for the second-most 25-point, five-assist, and five-rebound games among Eastern Conference players with four entering Monday.

G Jeremy Lamb scored a season-high 21 points on 7-for-11 shooting with nine rebounds as Charlotte defeated Memphis 104-85 Monday. Lamb's performance was also a nice encore to his 18-point, 17-rebound game in a win over the Knicks on Saturday. "I'm just trying to bring energy, that's what you want to do off the bench," Lamb said. "It's a long season. This is just two games. I gotta continue to focus and stay at it."

F Marvin Williams missed his second straight game Monday against the Grizzlies with a hyperextended left knee.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.