Charlotte Bobcats - PlayerWatch

F Frank Kaminsky chipped in 12 points, six rebounds and three assists Monday in a win at Memphis.

G Kemba Walker was tied for the second-most 25-point, five-assist, and five-rebound games among Eastern Conference players with four entering Monday.

G Jeremy Lamb scored a season-high 21 points on 7-for-11 shooting with nine rebounds as Charlotte defeated Memphis 104-85 Monday. Lamb's performance was also a nice encore to his 18-point, 17-rebound game in a win over the Knicks on Saturday. "I'm just trying to bring energy, that's what you want to do off the bench," Lamb said. "It's a long season. This is just two games. I gotta continue to focus and stay at it."

F Marvin Williams missed his second straight game Monday against the Grizzlies with a hyperextended left knee.