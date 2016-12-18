Charlotte Bobcats - PlayerWatch

C Cody Zeller had 16 points and 11 rebounds Saturday.

G Kemba Walker had 18 points and 10 assists Saturday.

G Jeremy Lamb was questionable because of a rib cage strain suffered on Friday night against Boston, but was able to play.

F Marvin Williams matched his season high with 19 points, including the game-clinching 3-pointer with 27.8 seconds left that lifted the Hornets to a 107-99 win over the Atlanta Hawks in the final game of their five-game road trip.

G Marco Belinelli's third 3-pointer of the fourth quarter and Atlanta could never get closer than two points.