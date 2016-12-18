FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Charlotte Bobcats - PlayerWatch
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Britain heads back to Brexit table
#US NBA
December 19, 2016 / 3:23 AM / 8 months ago

Charlotte Bobcats - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Cody Zeller had 16 points and 11 rebounds Saturday.

G Kemba Walker had 18 points and 10 assists Saturday.

G Jeremy Lamb was questionable because of a rib cage strain suffered on Friday night against Boston, but was able to play.

F Marvin Williams matched his season high with 19 points, including the game-clinching 3-pointer with 27.8 seconds left that lifted the Hornets to a 107-99 win over the Atlanta Hawks in the final game of their five-game road trip.

G Marco Belinelli's third 3-pointer of the fourth quarter and Atlanta could never get closer than two points.

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

