Preview: Hornets at Raptors

The Toronto Raptors look to halt their season-long three-game losing skid when they host the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday. The Raptors are licking their wounds after going 2-5 on their Western road swing and hope to stop the bleeding by beating the Hornets for the first time in their last five meetings. Toronto is 14-3 at the Air Canada Centre and 15-5 against Eastern Conference foes as it prepares for a six-game homestand in which five of the visiting teams hail from the Eastern time zone.

Charlotte looks to extend its winning streak to four games after coming from behind to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 98-94 on Wednesday. Kemba Walker continues to light up the scoreboard as he converted the go-ahead three-point play with 1.4 seconds left to finish with 30 or more points for the third straight game. The Hornets hope their good fortune against the Raptors continues as they have won last four games in the series by a combined 15 points - including a 104-102 overtime victory in Toronto on Dec. 18, 2013.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, SportSouth (Charlotte), Sportsnet (Toronto)

ABOUT THE HORNETS (13-24): Walker scored a team-high 31 points, including nine of the last 10 points of the game for Charlotte, to go along with four rebounds and four assists in the win over the Pelicans. “I just try and take my opportunities,” Walker told reporters. “When I do have the opportunity to score that’s what I do.” Michael Kidd-Gilchrist added 13 points and 12 rebounds for his third double-double in his last four games while Gerald Henderson dished out six assists and has 14 in his last two outings.

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (24-10): Kyle Lowry was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Month after averaging 22.3 points, 8.9 assists and 4.2 rebounds in December. Jonas Valanciunas collected 21 points and 10 rebounds while Lowry tallied 19 points and seven assists as the Raptors surrendered 125 points for the second straight time in the 125-109 loss to the Phoenix Suns. “We have a long homestand we’re going home to prepare for and that’s what we’re going to focus on,” Lowry told reporters. “It’s not a sprint, it’s a marathon.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Hornets have won 11 of the last 14 meetings with the Raptors.

2. Toronto has won six of its last seven games against Eastern Conference teams.

3. Charlotte is 11-3 when Walker scores 30 or more points.

PREDICTION: Raptors 113, Hornets 101