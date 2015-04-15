Preview: Hornets at Raptors

The Toronto Raptors look to conclude another successful season by setting a franchise record with 49 wins when they host the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday. The Raptors missed a chance to set the new mark after suffering a heartbreaking 95-93 loss to the Boston Celtics on Tuesday and must beat the Hornets and hope the Chicago Bulls lose in order to finish as the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

Toronto’s leading scorer DeMar DeRozan will return to the lineup for the season finale after sitting out Tuesday’s loss to the Celtics with a minor groin pull. Charlotte is set to end a disappointing season that held so much promise just six weeks ago. The Hornets looked primed to make a playoff push after winning five straight games to begin the month of March, but proceeded to drop 15 of their next 20 to leave them on the outside looking in. Charlotte was missing two of its top three scorers and five players overall in a 100-90 setback to the Houston Rockets on Monday and hopes to end a five-game skid by beating the Raptors for the seventh time in the last eight tries.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT THE HORNETS (33-48): Brian Roberts buried five 3-pointers en route to a career-high 23 points off the bench while Jeff Taylor added a season-best 16 points in the loss to Houston. Kemba Walker and Gerald Henderson were limited to a combined six points on 3-of-20 shooting from the floor as the Hornets dropped their eighth straight meeting with the Rockets. “Gerald Henderson should not be out there,” Hornets coach Steve Clifford told reporters. “He’s playing as long as he can and he’s hurting and we all appreciate that.”

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (48-33): Kyle Lowry and Lou Williams each scored 16 points while Terrence Ross added 12 points as Toronto lost to Boston on the final possession of the game for the second time in 10 days. Amir Johnson tallied eight points and eight rebounds in 16 minutes off the bench after missing the previous four games with an ankle injury. The Raptors set a franchise record with their 714th 3-pointer of the season after Patrick Patterson connected from beyond the arc midway through the fourth quarter

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Hornets have won the last two meetings at Air Canada Centre.

2. Toronto’s last three games have been decided by a combined seven points.

3. Williams is 17-of-18 from the free-throw line in his last two outings.

PREDICTION: Raptors 103, Hornets 89