Preview: Hornets at Raptors

The Charlotte Hornets have clinched a playoff spot but are still battling over seeding in a tight scrum in the Eastern Conference. The Toronto Raptors, who host the Hornets on Tuesday, are above that fray and appear locked into the No. 2 spot in the East after Charlotte offered them no help on Sunday.

The Hornets’ 112-103 loss at Cleveland on Sunday dropped Charlotte into a tie for fifth place in the East while pushing the Cavaliers 3 1/2 games clear of the Raptors. The setback was just the fourth in the last 18 games for the Hornets, who are battling the Miami Heat, Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks for the No. 3 spot behind Cleveland and Toronto. The Raptors are not exactly running through the tape at the end of the regular season and have dropped four of their last seven after suffering a 102-95 setback in San Antonio on Saturday. All-Stars DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry both took the night off to rest on Saturday after playing the first half of the back-to-back at Memphis on Friday and should be back to face off against Charlotte.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Southeast (Charlotte), TSN (Toronto)

ABOUT THE HORNETS (44-32): Kemba Walker did his part with 29 points, seven assists and four steals on Sunday but could not get enough help with Al Jefferson (quad) out of the lineup and Nicolas Batum (knee) leaving the game early. Batum, who averaged 18.5 points, 6.7 assists and 6.3 rebounds in March as the team surged up the standings, was diagnosed with a strained left knee and did not return to the contest. Charlotte dusted off seldom-used veteran Spencer Hawes with Jefferson out on Sunday and he responded with nine points and nine rebounds in 19 minutes off the bench.

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (51-25): Lowry has been battling an elbow injury and DeRozan is logging heavy minutes, and Toronto would like to see both in top form come playoff time. The Raptors have two more sets of back-to-backs left in the regular season and won’t hesitate to rest veterans the rest of the way while asking the young players to step up. “You’re talking about a potential championship team, top to bottom. We didn’t back down,” Toronto coach Dwane Casey told reporters after the loss in San Antonio. “There are no moral victories in this league. The only thing that’s important in this league is winning. We keep that fight and spirit and get our two guys back, it’s going to help us.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Raptors F DeMarre Carroll (knee surgery) is making his way back and plans to play before the end of the regular season.

2. Charlotte F Marvin Williams went 4-of-6 from 3-point range on Sunday after missing all eight of his attempts in the previous two contests.

3. The teams split two meetings this season, with Toronto earning a 104-94 home win on Jan. 1.

PREDICTION: Hornets 103, Raptors 98