Hornets 103, Raptors 95: Kemba Walker continued his recent tear by collecting 29 points, eight assists, seven rebounds and three steals as visiting Charlotte beat Toronto for the fifth consecutive time.

Gerald Henderson added a season-high 31 points while Marvin Williams scored 13 and pulled down nine rebounds for the Hornets, who have won four in a row. Michael Kidd-Gilchrist tallied 10 points to go along with 12 rebounds for the fourth double-double in his last five games.

Kyle Lowry led the way with 24 points, seven rebounds and seven assists while James Johnson blocked four shots for the Raptors, who have lost four straight. Lou Williams scored 15 points while Greivis Vasquez had 11 for Toronto, which wasted a 49-point effort from its bench.

The Hornets led 75-66 heading into the fourth quarter before Vasquez drilled a 3-pointer and Lou Williams followed up with four straight points to pull the Raptors within two. Henderson scored at the rim and then hit two free throws to give Charlotte some breathing room at 91-84 before Walker put the game out of reach by knocking down a clutch triple with 1:54 remaining.

Vasquez and Tyler Hansbrough made back-to-back 3-pointers as part of an 8-0 run to even the score at 31 and the Raptors went on to take a 52-50 edge into intermission. Henderson scored nine points as part of a 14-1 run to open up the third quarter to put the Hornets on top 64-53 and Walker nailed a jumper a short time later to push the margin to 15.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Hornets came into the game averaging the fewest turnovers (11.9) in the NBA and committed eight while the Raptors finished with 14. … Charlotte PF Cody Zeller was sidelined with a strained right shoulder. … Hansbrough nailed the first 3-pointer of his six-year career after missing his previous 15 attempts.