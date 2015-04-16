Raptors set team record with 49th win

TORONTO -- DeMar DeRozan appreciates the club-record 49 wins the Toronto Raptors reached after ending the regular season with a 92-87 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night.

“It means everything to me, personally,” said the Raptors guard, who scored 16 points against the Hornets. “I’ve been here through it all, I grew here so everything we do means a lot to me.”

Last season, the Raptors equaled the previous-best win total of 48 but lost in the first round to the Brooklyn Nets in seven games.

DeRozan believes there have been lesson learned from that playoff experience.

“Just experience, playing in the atmosphere, with the intensity every single possession, every single game matters,” he said.

Guard Kyle Lowry had 26 points and seven assists to lead Toronto. Center Jonas Valanciunas added 18 points and forward Terrence Ross chipped in with 13 points for the Raptors, whose previous high victory total was 48, accomplished twice before.

But the Raptors believe there is more to be done.

“It means a lot,” Raptors coach Dwane Casey said. “We are not satisfied, we are not done yet. The real season starts this weekend and that’s what we have been building for.”

The Raptors (49-33) needed to win to have a chance to gain the third seed in the Eastern Division in the playoffs.

They entered Wednesday occupying the fourth seed. To move up to the third spot, they needed to beat the Hornets and the Chicago Bulls to lose to the Atlanta Hawks.

As the first-place finisher in the Atlantic Division, Toronto held the tiebreaker with Chicago.

Guard Troy Daniels led the Hornets (33-49) with 24 points off the bench, with guard Kemba Walker adding 17 and guard Gerald Henderson 15.

“We turned the ball over and weren’t hitting open shots that we normally hit,” Daniels said. “That was the tale of our season.”

Forward Noah Vonleh added nine points and 12 rebounds off the bench for the Hornets.

The Raptors have won their division two seasons in a row.

“Two division titles in two years is important for this organization,” Casey said. “It’s a growing process. ... I like our defensive focus. We’re getting a little bit better defensively.”

Hornets coach Steve Clifford said, “They’re going to be handful now. They’re very well-coached, they have a number of ways to score and (Casey) is going to know how to prepare them defensively for a playoff series.”

Walker said, “They play well together. And they have been together for like three years now, so they have been playing well. They will pick it back up, they have played with injuries, but likes like Kyle (Lowry) and DeMar (DeRozan) are guys who can come back and fit right in. They will be good.”

Toronto took a five-point lead after the first quarter and expanded it to 11 at the half, maintained it after three quarters before stretching to 17 in the first five minutes of the fourth quarter.

The Hornets whittled that lead to nine when Daniels hit two free throws with 1:40 to play.

After DeRozan got the lead back up to 11, Daniels came back with a 3-pointer to cut the lead to eight. Daniels hit another 3-pointer to complete the scoring and cut the margin to five points.

Lowry had 16 points at the half, and DeRozan and Ross scored 10 each. Daniels and Walker each scored 11 first-half points for Charlotte.

Valanciunas scored 10 points in the third quarter as the Raptors maintained their 11-point margin before going up by 17 in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter, and they were on the way to a record season.

“It’s another milestone that we can say that we accomplished,” Lowry said. “We can look back at these things at the end of the season. ... Now it’s the time that I gets a little more serious.”

NOTES: Raptors G DeMar DeRozan (sore groin) did not play in the loss at Boston on Tuesday but returned to the lineup for the regular-season finale on Wednesday. ... F Amir Johnson (ankle) returned Tuesday after missing four games. He was back in the lineup again Wednesday as the Raptors had a full lineup. ... C Al Jefferson (sore right knee), F Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (left ankle sprain), F Cody Zeller (sore right shoulder), G Lance Stephenson (right toe sprain) and G P.J. Hairston (right knee sprain) did not play for the Hornets in their season finale. ... The Raptors had lost eight in a row in Charlotte before they beat the Hornets in their last visit in April. The Raptors also lost the two previous games in Air Canada Centre to Charlotte before Wednesday.