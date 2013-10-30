Preview: Bobcats at Rockets

The Houston Rockets made a big splash for a second straight offseason, and their increasingly star-studded roster will makes its season debut against the visiting Charlotte Bobcats on Wednesday. While Houston appears to have upgraded what was already a playoff team, the Bobcats are trying to return to relevance after winning a total of 28 games the past two seasons. The Rockets have won 13 of the last 15 meetings, including eight straight at home.

A year after acquiring James Harden, the Rockets have added All-Star center Dwight Howard in hopes of closing the gap between themselves and the Western Conference elite. ”We’re definitely not going to be the favorite nor should we be; we’ve proven nothing,“ general manager Daryl Morey told the team’s website. ”We’ve got players that if we get them to jell and go the right way, we give ourselves a shot to make some noise. The Bobcats were one loss away from the league’s worst record a year ago, but they’re hopeful for a big jump under new coach Steve Clifford. They brought in free-agent center Al Jefferson and drafted big man Cody Zeller to shore up the post and return a solid backcourt in Kemba Walker and Gerald Henderson.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, SportSouth (Charlotte), CSN Houston

ABOUT THE BOBCATS (2012-13: 21-61): Charlotte played well in the preseason and seems to have bought into Clifford’s defensive philosophy. The Bobcats are stockpiling some strong, young players and look for a breakout season from forward Jeffery Taylor and a big rookie campaign from Zeller. Jefferson (ankle) is expected to start despite missing the last six preseason games, but his minutes might be limited.

ABOUT THE ROCKETS (2012-13: 45-37): If Howard can return to the form he showed in Orlando and put his down year in Los Angeles behind him, Houston could have one of the top inside-outside duos in the league. The Rockets have indicated a willingness to use Howard and 7-footer Omer Asik together, which will create major matchup problems in the post. Harden averaged more than 20 points per game in the preseason and should be even more comfortable in coach Kevin McHale’s system than while averaging 25.9 points a year ago.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Bobcats were the only team in the league to hold opponents under 90 points in every game of the preseason.

2. The Rockets made 867 3-pointers last season, which would have been an NBA record had the New York Knicks not connected on 891.

3. Henderson ended last season with 24 consecutive games scoring in double figures, the longest streak of his career and the longest by a Bobcats player since Stephen Jackson’s 27-game stretch in 2010-11.

PREDICTION: Rockets 101, Bobcats 94