Preview: Hornets at Rockets

The Houston Rockets have been dealing with trade rumors of late but are fighting through and appear to be turning a corner. The Rockets will try to pull over .500 and earn their third straight win when they host the Charlotte Hornets on Monday.

Houston center Dwight Howard has been at the front of any talk about the team, with his impending opt-out triggering stories about his unhappiness within the offense and sparking possible trade rumors. Howard looked plenty comfortable with his role on Saturday, when the former All-Star delivered 22 points on 8-of-11 shooting and 14 rebounds in a 107-97 win over the Los Angeles Clippers. A former member of the Rockets has been sparking the Hornets of late, and Jeremy Lin followed up a 35-point effort on Thursday with 15 points and a season-high seven assists on Saturday. Charlotte fell at Washington on Saturday despite Lin’s performance and is 4-7 on the road.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Southeast (Charlotte), ROOT (Houston)

ABOUT THE HORNETS (15-11): Charlotte failed to carry the momentum from an overtime triumph over the Toronto Raptors out onto the road and fell for the fourth time in the last six away games 109-101 at Washington on Saturday. Nicolas Batum (illness) returned to the lineup after a one-game absence but joined Kemba Walker at 1-of-7 from beyond the arc on Saturday. Batum is 5-of-21 from 3-point range in his last three games – all losses.

ABOUT THE ROCKETS (14-14): Howard slumped to four points, four rebounds and five fouls in a loss at Sacramento on Tuesday but posted double-doubles in each of the last two games. “The guys in that locker room have a ton of pride,” interim coach J.B. Bickerstaff told reporters. “I think understanding where we are, overcoming all the obstacles, the conversation, the outside noise, it galvanized the group I think. It brought us together - all the trade rumors this, that and a third. It brought the guys together.” Houston has won five straight at home.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Rockets PG Ty Lawson (suspension) will miss his second straight game.

2. Hornets F Marvin Williams is 9-of-35 from the field in the last four games.

3. Houston has taken nine straight in the series.

PREDICTION: Hornets 105, Rockets 101