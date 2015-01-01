Harden leads Rockets past Hornets

HOUSTON -- Rockets coach Kevin McHale was confidently dismissive earlier this season when someone pointed out the slow shooting start of All-Star guard James Harden, casually implying that water finds its level.

When Harden continued his recent tear on Wednesday night against the Charlotte Hornets, McHale didn’t appear the least bit surprised.

Harden paced a breakout third quarter as Houston recorded its eighth consecutive victory over the Hornets via a 102-83 win at Toyota Center.

Harden finished with 36 points on 12-of-19 shooting, his fifth consecutive game with at least 25 points while hitting better than half of his field-goal attempts. He tallied 15 of the Rockets’ 29 third-quarter points, helping Houston (22-9) extend a two-point margin at the intermission to 65-54 on a 3-pointer with 4:57 remaining in the period.

Harden is averaging 34.6 points on 56.3 percent shooting over his last five games. He drilled a career-high eight 3-pointers and continued to build an MVP resume, adding seven rebounds, six assists and two steals.

“I’ve seen it hundreds of times when a guy has a bad six weeks to start the year and everybody’s like, ‘Oh my goodness,’ and I‘m like, ‘The guy has been a good shooter his whole life,” McHale said. “By New Year’s he’s shooting close to his average and by the end of the year he shoots his average. I really wasn’t worried about that.”

Rockets guard Patrick Beverley chipped in 14 points and keyed the burst out of the break with a pair of 3-pointers and a transition layup. During a five-minute stretch bridging the second and third quarters, the Rockets hit six 3-pointers and scored twice more on transition baskets.

Hornets guard Gerald Henderson scored 16 points in a more expansive offensive role following the loss of center Al Jefferson to a left groin strain. Forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and guard Kemba Walker and added 16 and 12 points, respectively, for the Hornets, who lost their four consecutive game overall and their 10th in succession in Houston.

“It’s always tough to lose one of your best players, but we are still capable of playing well just like we did in the first half,” Walker said. “We have guys who can step up and make the necessary play. It was just a tough night for us, especially in the second half.”

The Rockets needed Harden to bail them out early. Charlotte (10-23) jumped to a 5-0 lead and led 21-18 when Harden drilled his first trey, from the corner, with 2:04 left in the first quarter to pull Houston even.

The Hornets reclaimed the lead with the final four points of the first quarter and extended to a 38-34 advantage in the second when forward Cody Zeller converted a driving layup at the 4:57 mark.

Harden then scored the next five points before assisting on a transition dunk by forward Josh Smith. Harden and Beverley added 3s before the half closed as Houston regained its collective stroke from the perimeter.

“I felt real comfortable. My shot felt good the entire night,” Harden said. “I had confidence to shoot it. My teammates were looking for me off pin downs and in transition. My job is to shoot the basketball and have confidence in it.”

The Rockets shot 17-for-43 (39.5 percent) on 3-pointers while also tallying 40 points in the paint. The Hornets entered play committing the fewest turnovers in the NBA yet surrendered 22 points on 18 turnovers.

“They stole the ball,” Hornets coach Steve Clifford said of the Rockets’ 10 steals. “That’s what happened, turnovers. Turnovers were the difference in the game. That’s what got them going and they’re good at it.”

NOTES: Hornets C Al Jefferson is expected to miss at least four weeks with a left groin strain revealed by an MRI exam Monday. Jefferson leads Charlotte in scoring (18 points per game) and rebounding (8.2 per game). Hornets F/C Bismack Biyombo replaced Jefferson in the starting lineup, and he finished with nine points and seven rebounds. ... The Hornets recalled rookie F Noah Vonleh from the Fort Wayne Mad Ants of the NBA Development League to replace Jefferson on the active roster. In two games with the Mad Ants, Vonleh averaged seven points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks. ... Rockets G Alexey Shved missed his third consecutive game due to a left ankle sprain.