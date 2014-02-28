Preview: Bobcats at Spurs

The Charlotte Bobcats have been red-hot since the All-Star break and that run of success will be tested when they visit the San Antonio Spurs on Friday. Charlotte is 4-0 since play resumed but the contest against the Spurs begins a tough stretch of games against San Antonio, Oklahoma City, Miami and Indiana. San Antonio is 7-3 over its last 10 games after beating the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday in its first home game since Feb. 1.

The Spurs will be without All-Star point guard Tony Parker (various injuries) for the sixth straight game but had no issues sharing the ball in his absence against the Pistons. San Antonio matched a season best with 34 assists while shooting 53.7 percent from the field. “You get 34 assists, that’s really incredible,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said afterward. “So the ball movement was fantastic.” The Bobcats’ winning streak is their longest of the season, and their next victory will match their combined total of wins (28) over the past two seasons.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, SportSouth (Charlotte), FSN Southwest (San Antonio)

ABOUT THE BOBCATS (27-30): Guard Kemba Walker scored 31 points in Wednesday’s victory over the Memphis Grizzlies and is averaging 22.5 points over the past four games. The 30-point outing is the fifth of the season for the third-year pro, who is averaging a career-best 18.4 points. The huge performance was timely as center Al Jefferson saw his own hot streak come to an end, missing 11 of 13 shots while matching his season low of six points. Jefferson scored 29 or more points in eight of Charlotte’s previous 11 games.

ABOUT THE SPURS (41-16): Small forward Kawhi Leonard was back in the lineup after missing 14 games with a broken finger and contributed 15 points, six rebounds and four assists in the win over Detroit. Leonard also had two steals and two blocks while giving his typically strong defensive effort. “He made a huge difference for us on both ends,” power forward Tim Duncan said afterward. “Just having his length in there, especially in situations where they’re very good on the offensive glass. … It was just great all around to have him back.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Spurs have won the last six meetings and 16 of 18, including a 104-100 victory on Feb. 8.

2. San Antonio G Marco Belinelli has scored exactly 20 points in four of the last six games and is averaging 17.7 points during the stretch.

3. Bobcats F Anthony Tolliver is 6-of-8 from 3-point range over the past two games.

PREDICTION: Spurs 103, Bobcats 93