Spurs 92, Bobcats 82: Tim Duncan had 17 points, 16 rebounds and six assists as host San Antonio knocked off Charlotte.

Manu Ginobili scored 15 points and Marco Belinelli and Patty Mills added 14 apiece for the Spurs, who closed the contest with a 12-2 run. Kawhi Leonard contributed 12 points and eight rebounds as San Antonio (42-16) improved to 20-8 at home while clinching its 17th consecutive winning season.

Al Jefferson scored 20 points and Josh McRoberts had 10 assists for the Bobcats, who had a four-game winning streak snapped. Gary Neal added 15 points off the bench in his first game with Charlotte since being acquired from the Milwaukee Bucks.

Duncan’s jumper gave the Spurs an 82-80 advantage with 1:43 remaining and Belinelli followed with a 3-pointer. Ginobili converted a three-point play to cap an 8-0 surge and Duncan and Danny Green each hit two free throws in the final 17.4 seconds.

The Bobcats lead by 14 after Anthony Tolliver’s 3-pointer with 8:26 left in the first half before San Antonio cut the lead to 45-41 at the break. The Spurs had a seven-point lead late in the third quarter before settling for a 66-65 edge entering the final stanza.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Duncan (13,753) passed Houston Rockets legend Hakeem Olajuwon (13,748) for 12th place on the NBA’s all-time rebounding list. … Bobcats G Kemba Walker had just 11 points on 3-of-15 shooting after averaging 22.5 points over the previous four games. … Spurs PG Tony Parker (various injuries) sat out for the sixth straight game.