Preview: Hornets at Suns

Contributions from the bench could play a key role when the Phoenix Suns host the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night. Isaiah Thomas leads the Suns in scoring at 17.4 points a game, scoring at least 20 in five of eight games this season, and fellow reserve Gerald Green is averaging 17.7 points over the last six games, highlighted by his team-high 28 points Wednesday night against the Nets. Together, they have outscored the opposition 53-36 in the fourth quarter of the last two games.

Charlotte center Al Jefferson comes in with a hot hand, scoring at least 20 in the last six games and averaging 19.6 points in 26 career contests against the Suns, which matches his highest career output against any team. He struggled against Phoenix last season, however, scoring nine points in their first meeting — which followed a four-game absence due to an ankle injury — and then netting 10 on 4-of-15 shooting in February, when he came in with three consecutive 30-point games. He’ll need to provide a boost on the offensive glass, as the Hornets were blown out 15-6 in that area against the Trail Blazers on Tuesday.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, SportSouth (Charlotte), FSAZ (Phoenix)

ABOUT THE HORNETS (3-5): If the Hornets can find some level of consistency, they could make things difficult on Phoenix. They scored 35 points in the first quarter against Portland, but their point totals dropped significantly every quarter after that as they coughed up a 23-point lead. Lance Stephenson has been the epitome of offensive inconsistency so far — the organization’s key offseason acquisition has shot 25 percent from the floor or below in five of eight games this season.

ABOUT THE SUNS (5-3): Thomas could be in line to steal Eric Bledsoe’s starting job if they continue to perform at far different levels. Bledsoe had seven more turnovers against the Nets on Wednesday night, giving him 23 in the last four games, and sat the entire fourth quarter the last two contests while Thomas played. Another glaring stat was Bledsoe finished minus-5 on the floor in the eight-point victory against Brooklyn, while starting forward Markieff Morris was a plus-27 in 34 minutes.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Suns will be trying for their first three-game winning streak in November since 2010

2. The top six scorers for Phoenix average between 9.8 and 12.5 shots a game.

3. Stephenson is tied for ninth in the league in rebounding at 10.9 a game, making him the only guard in the top 26 in that category.

PREDICTION: Suns 105, Hornets 98