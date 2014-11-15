Hornets 103, Suns 95: Kemba Walker scored 19 points as visiting Charlotte surprised Phoenix.

Al Jefferson added 14 points and eight rebounds after a slow start and Lance Stephenson contributed 13 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for the Hornets. Gary Neal scored 14 points and fellow reserve Bismack Biyombo finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Eric Bledsoe had 22 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Suns, who were trying for their first three-game winning streak in November since 2010. Marcus Morris finished with 17 points and Markieff Morris, Miles Plumlee and Goran Dragic scored 12 apiece.

The Hornets moved ahead for good on Neal’s 3-pointer with 9:48 remaining in the game, giving Charlotte an 82-79 lead. The Suns made one field goal the first 6:36 of the fourth quarter—opening the door for the Hornets to stretch their lead out to 91-81—cut the deficit back to four on two occasions but Cody Zeller answered with layups both times to put the lead back at six.

The Suns led by 14 at the end of the first quarter but couldn’t sustain the advantage as the Hornets scored the first 11 points of the second quarter and the last seven to knot the score at 47 at the half. The Hornets led by as many as seven in the third quarter but it was the Suns who took a one-point lead into the fourth.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Hornets rookie G P.J. Hairston made his first start of the season and scored nine points in 17 minutes. … Two nights after scoring a team-high 28 points against the Nets, Suns reserve G Gerald Green went scoreless on 0-for-6 shooting in eight minutes. .. The Hornets had three turnovers entering the fourth quarter before finishing with eight.