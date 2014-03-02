Preview: Bobcats at Thunde

After a three-game hiccup, the Western Conference-leading Oklahoma City Thunder looked more like themselves last time out, and they’ll try to make it two straight victories when they host the Charlotte Bobcats on Sunday. The Thunder have dominated the series recently, winning six straight meetings dating to 2010. These aren’t the same sorry Bobcats, though — Charlotte sits seventh in the Eastern Conference and is in position to make the playoffs for the first time since the 2009-10 campaign.

The Thunder nearly wasted a big lead of their own Friday, letting most of a 19-point advantage slip away before holding on for a 113-107 win over visiting Memphis to snap a three-game skid. “It feels great,” Oklahoma City Thunder star Kevin Durant told reporters. “You never take it for granted. We learned a lesson after losing three in a row. It’s tough to swallow, so it’s good to get a W.” The Bobcats had their season-high four-game winning streak snapped Friday, squandering a 14-point lead in a 92-82 loss at San Antonio.

ABOUT THE BOBCATS (27-31): Charlotte has experienced a dramatic turnaround under first-year coach Steve Clifford and is one win shy of matching its victory total over the past two seasons combined. The transformation has taken place primarily at the defensive end, where the Bobcats rank fourth in the NBA at 96.7 points allowed per game — six points lower than last season’s average. At the offensive end, Charlotte leans heavily on big man Al Jefferson, who has put up 20 or more points in 18 of his last 21 games and topped 30 points in seven of his last 13.

ABOUT THE THUNDER (44-15): Oklahoma City had a period of adjustment after getting point guard Russell Westbrook back from a 27-game absence due to a knee injury, but the Thunder settled in at the defensive end against the Grizzlies. It didn’t hurt that they got 37 points from Durant — his 35th game this season with 30 or more. The Thunder might be shorthanded in the backcourt, as shooting guard Thabo Sefolosha left Friday’s game with a strained left calf and is considered day-to-day.

1. The Thunder are 24-6 at home, where they’ve recorded 144 consecutive sellout crowds.

2. Charlotte’s 12 road wins are one shy of the single-season franchise record.

3. Oklahoma City is 22-2 when recording more assists than the opposition.

PREDICTION: Thunder 103, Bobcats 98