Thunder cruise past Hornets

OKLAHOMA CITY -- As much of a perfectionist as forward Kevin Durant is, even he knows not all of his shots are going to fall. That goes for the rest of the Oklahoma City Thunder, too.

However, the Thunder are proving that even when they are not on top of their offensive game, they still have the capability to roll over opponents. They showed that again Wednesday as they beat the Charlotte Hornets 109-95 at the Chesapeake Energy Arena.

“We got stops,” Durant said. “We missed shots tonight. We missed some good looks tonight -- the last few games, actually. But once those started to fall, on top of our defense, and the way we’re passing the ball, the sky is the limit for us. Once we start making shots, I think it’s going to take us to another level.”

Durant scored 26 points on 9-of-20 shooting to go with five rebounds and five assists. Guard Russell Westbrook posted 16 points, 15 assists, eight rebounds and five steals.

Oklahoma City reserve center Enes Kanter scored 12 points, center Steven Adams tallied 10 points and 10 rebounds, and forward Kyle Singler scored 11 points off the bench.

The Thunder (32-12) had six players score in doubles figures. They are 9-0 when they get that many double-digit scorers.

Guard Kemba Walker paced the Hornets (19-23) with 21 points on 8-of-15 shooting. Guard Jeremy Lin scored 16 points, and forward Frank Kaminsky added 15 points.

“I think we kind of let them get going,” Charlotte center Spencer Hawes said. “Especially their horses early. Anytime you do that, you are kind of swimming upstream.”

Oklahoma City was off and running in the first quarter. Spearheaded by the defense, the home team racked up fastbreak points. The Thunder also were able to drive to the rim. Durant exemplified that when he drove from the top of the key through the Hornets defense to hammer down a one-handed dunk.

Most of the first-quarter highlights came off of assists from Westbrook, who is making it a point to get his teammates involved early.

“First quarter, he is going out of his way to get assists,” Durant said. “He is like a video game. He is trying to get all the assists early, get everybody involved early. And it’s helping us out. We know to get him the ball early. He has to have it in his hands in the first quarter and he is going to get five or six assists.”

However, because of the efforts of Walker, Charlotte only trailed by seven at halftime.

Poor shooting and turnovers slowed down the Thunder in the third quarter. The Hornets took advantage and closed the deficit to five points.

Walker got help from the Hornets’ bench as Lin and Kaminsky were able to contribute.

“I thought the bench play was good tonight,” Charlotte coach Steve Clifford said. “We started slowly, except for Kemba. The guys off the bench came in, we got back in the game.”

Oklahoma City then kicked it into gear and turned the five-point lead into a 20-point advantage. Singler helped the cause with back-to-back 3-pointers.

Singler is gaining more playing time because of his defense, but he displayed his offensive prowess Wednesday by making all four of his field-goal attempts, including three 3-pointers.

However, it was the play of Westbrook that got the entire tam going.

“I’ve been doing the same thing since I’ve been in the league,” Westbrook said. “With the weapons we have, the best way for us to play and the best way for myself to play is to find those guys, get those guys shots. I can score when I need to.”

NOTES: The combination of G Russell Westbrook and F Kevin Durant are producing at an all-time high for the Thunder. Their net efficiency of pus-17.4 the highest it has been in the past five seasons. The previous high was plus-12.5 in 2012-13. ... Hornets F Michael Kidd-Gilchrist was cleared for full-contact practice. He has been out of the lineup since Oct. 3 due to a torn labrum in his right shoulder. ... Charlotte G Jeremy Lamb missed the game due to a sprained big toe. ... Durant on watching Westbrook dunk: “It’s kind of like when you play dodgeball and you hit somebody in the face, and you throw the ball so hard at someone’s face and it’s like ‘boom!'”