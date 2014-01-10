Preview: Bobcats at Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves appear to be a fractured bunch heading into Friday’s tilt with the visiting Charlotte Bobcats. After a 104-103 home loss to Phoenix Wednesday, Minnesota’s leading scorer Kevin Love roasted teammates J.J. Barea and Dante Cunningham for what he deemed to be an unacceptable display of body language down the stretch. “We can’t have two guys sitting at the end of the bench and not getting up during timeouts,” Love told the Minneapolis Star-Tribune. “We’re supposed to be a team.”

Charlotte comes to town just 2-7 in its last nine games with losses in four of its last five away from home. The Bobcats lost any momentum gained from a win in Sacramento last weekend by falling to Washington at home on Tuesday night, and coach Steve Clifford seemed disgusted with the effort. “Losing is one thing,” he told the Charlotte Observer, “But to lose because we’re not forceful enough, that we’re sloppy, falling asleep... That’s losing stuff.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, SportSouth (Charlotte), FSN North (Minnesota)

ABOUT THE BOBCATS (15-21): Charlotte’s record is just as underwhelming on the road (8-11) as it is at home (7-10), but in an Eastern Conference with just three teams above .500 the Bobcats still find themselves in a playoff position - seventh overall. The Bobcats went 1-4 on their most recent road trip and could have used a lift at home before returning to the road for a pair of games this weekend. “It was a game where we really thought we could get back on track,” guard Gerald Henderson told reporters of the loss to Washington.

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (17-18): Minnesota fell to 0-10 in games decided by four points or less on Wednesday and Love reasoned that they can’t endure many more of those and still hope to contend for a playoff spot in the Western Conference. “We can’t have any more of these,” he said. “It’s just time.” The spat with Barea and Cunningham, each of whom sees plenty of time in the Timberwolves lineup, is a clear indication of frustration on the part of Love, who noted, “We all have to be in this together.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Minnesota is 10-5 against teams from the Eastern Conference this season, while Charlotte has just three wins in 13 meetings against Western opponents.

2. Bobcats F Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, out since breaking his left hand Dec. 3, is practicing with the team after having a cast removed but is expected to remain out of the lineup until at least next week.

3. Minnesota F Chase Budinger, who missed the first 34 games of the season with an injured knee, made his season debut against Phoenix and totaled six points on 2-of-3 from the field in 11 minutes.

PREDICTION: Timberwolves 102, Bobcats 98