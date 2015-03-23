Hornets 109, Timberwolves 98: Mo Williams scored 24 points off the bench and made four 3-pointers to help visiting Charlotte slide past Minnesota.

Al Jefferson had 18 points and 11 rebounds while Michael Kidd-Gilchrist added 18 points on 8-of-10 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds for the Hornets, who moved into eighth place in the Eastern Conference. Gerald Henderson added 17 points and Kemba Walker had 16 points, eight assists and a season-high six steals for Charlotte.

Gorgui Dieng had 16 points and eight rebounds and Kevin Martin added 15 points and nine assists for the Timberwolves, who have lost seven of their last eight games. Adreian Payne had 13 points and nine rebounds and Andrew Wiggins also scored 13 points for Minnesota.

Walker converted a three-point play to give the Hornets a 96-88 lead with 5:33 remaining and Minnesota crept within four on Martin’s basket with 3:19 left. Jefferson answered with a layup, Mo Williams knocked down a jumper and Marvin Williams later drained a 3-pointer as part of the closing 9-2 run as Charlotte prevailed for only the second time in seven games.

Minnesota shot 60 percent in the first half en route to taking a 59-54 lead at the break. The Hornets began the second half with a 14-4 surge to take a five-point lead and possessed an 82-78 lead entering the fourth quarter.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Charlotte F Cody Zeller (shoulder) sat out the contest. … Timberwolves PF Ricky Rubio (ankle) sat out for the fourth time in five games. … Walker has 10 steals over the past two games.