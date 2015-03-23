FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hornets 109, Timberwolves 98
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
March 23, 2015 / 1:46 AM / 2 years ago

Hornets 109, Timberwolves 98

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Hornets 109, Timberwolves 98: Mo Williams scored 24 points off the bench and made four 3-pointers to help visiting Charlotte slide past Minnesota.

Al Jefferson had 18 points and 11 rebounds while Michael Kidd-Gilchrist added 18 points on 8-of-10 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds for the Hornets, who moved into eighth place in the Eastern Conference. Gerald Henderson added 17 points and Kemba Walker had 16 points, eight assists and a season-high six steals for Charlotte.

Gorgui Dieng had 16 points and eight rebounds and Kevin Martin added 15 points and nine assists for the Timberwolves, who have lost seven of their last eight games. Adreian Payne had 13 points and nine rebounds and Andrew Wiggins also scored 13 points for Minnesota.

Walker converted a three-point play to give the Hornets a 96-88 lead with 5:33 remaining and Minnesota crept within four on Martin’s basket with 3:19 left. Jefferson answered with a layup, Mo Williams knocked down a jumper and Marvin Williams later drained a 3-pointer as part of the closing 9-2 run as Charlotte prevailed for only the second time in seven games.

Minnesota shot 60 percent in the first half en route to taking a 59-54 lead at the break. The Hornets began the second half with a 14-4 surge to take a five-point lead and possessed an 82-78 lead entering the fourth quarter.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Charlotte F Cody Zeller (shoulder) sat out the contest. … Timberwolves PF Ricky Rubio (ankle) sat out for the fourth time in five games. … Walker has 10 steals over the past two games.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.