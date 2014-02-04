Preview: Bobcats at Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are back to playing the type of lockdown defense that served them so well earlier in the season and are getting just enough from guard Stephen Curry on the other end to make it stand up. The Warriors will aim for a third straight win when they host the Charlotte Bobcats on Tuesday. Golden State is allowing an average of 89.5 points in its last four games and is taking on a Bobcats team ranked 28th in the NBA in scoring average.

The defense gave Curry just enough time to pull out a win almost by himself on the offensive end on Friday, when the All-Star put up a season-high 44 points and hit eight 3-pointers in the 95-90 triumph. Started off a couple of heat checks from (Thursday) night, shot the ball well (Thursday) and started the game off (against the Jazz) on the same pace,  Curry told reporters. Stretched the defense out that way.  Curry, who went 8-of-10 from the floor in a win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday, posted his previous season high of 43 points in a 115-111 loss at Charlotte on Dec. 9.

ABOUT THE BOBCATS (21-28): Charlotte shot 50 percent or better from the floor for just the fifth time this season and improved to 5-0 on such occasions with a 110-100 triumph over the stumbling Los Angeles Lakers on Friday but failed to carry that momentum into a 105-95 loss at Phoenix the next night. Center Al Jefferson, who matched a career high with 40 points and went for 20 or more in a team-record 11th straight game in the win over the Lakers, slumped to 10 points on 4-of-15 shooting Saturday. Jefferson managed only 11 points in the Dec. 9 win over Golden State but guard Kemba Walker, who has missed the last seven games with an ankle injury, picked up the slack with 31 points.

ABOUT THE WARRIORS (29-19): Golden State was without David Lee (shoulder) on Friday and could use the forward back in a week that includes two of the better defensive teams in Charlotte and the Chicago Bulls. The Warriors want to be recognized as one of the elite defensive teams and coach Mark Jackson praised his team s effort on that end after the win Friday.  We made them work,  Jackson said. We made multiple effort plays. (Bogut) and Draymond (Green) are elite defenders, and you surround them with Klay (Thompson) and Andre (Iguodala) or Harrison (Barnes) and (Curry). They battled, they competed.  The Warriors will play six of their next eight at home as they try to make their way up the Western Conference standings.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Curry is averaging 32 points on 53.4 percent shooting, including 59.5 percent from beyond the arc, in the last five games.

2. Jefferson had a string of six straight games shooting 50 percent or better from the field come to an end on Saturday.

3. Lee is not expected to miss a large amount of time and could be back on Tuesday.

PREDICTION: Warriors 103, Bobcats 91