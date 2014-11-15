Preview: Hornets at Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are adjusting to the methods of first-year coach Steve Kerr and look for another victory when they host the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday. Golden State has a 6-2 mark under the coach who replaced Mark Jackson after defeating the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday. “We’re still sort of adjusting and trying to find our identity,” Kerr told reporters. “I want them to be explosive, but a little less wild. It can be done, but it’s tricky.”

Charlotte won for the first time in five road games this season when it posted a 103-95 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Friday. The Hornets let a 23-point lead get away in a road tilt against Portland earlier in the week, keeping them winless until the victory over the Suns. The Warriors started 5-0 before suffering back-to-back defeats but got back in the win column with a 107-99 victory over the Nets.

TV: 10:30 p.m., SportSouth (Charlotte), CSN Bay Area (Golden State)

ABOUT THE HORNETS (4-5): Point guard Kemba Walker scored a team-high 19 points in the win over the Suns and is averaging 17.3 points on the road trip. Overall, he has scored in double digits in seven straight games but his playmaking production could use a boost. Walker has recorded four or fewer assists in six of Charlotte’s nine games and has reached double figures just once.

ABOUT THE WARRIORS (6-2): Center Andrew Bogut had a terrific all-around game against Brooklyn with 11 points, 14 rebounds, five assists and four blocked shots. The double-double was Bogut’s second of the season and he has five double-digit games on the boards, led by an 18-rebound performance against the Houston Rockets on Nov. 8. Shooting guard Klay Thompson returned from a hand injury to average 27 points over the past two games, making 9-of-15 3-point shots.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Charlotte won both of last season’s meetings.

2. Golden State committed just 11 turnovers in the win over Brooklyn after committing 73 over its previous three games.

3. Hornets F Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (foot) sat out against Phoenix and is doubtful to play against the Warriors.

PREDICTION: Warriors 108, Hornets 101