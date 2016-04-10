Preview: Hornets at Wizards

The Washington Wizards had their playoff hopes come to an end with a loss at Detroit on Friday and will play out the string in the final three games. The Charlotte Hornets, who visit the Wizards on Sunday, already punched their ticket to the postseason but are still fighting over positioning in the Eastern Conference.

Washington was expected to take a step forward this season after reaching the Eastern Conference semifinals last spring but instead dealt with consistent breakdowns on the defensive end and an offense that relied heavily on All-Star John Wall while Bradley Beal battled various injuries. It was Wall who ended up sitting out the last two games after having his knee drained and watched on Friday as his teammates were outscored 26-15 in the fourth quarter of a 112-99 loss that officially eliminated them from contention. The Hornets are assured of at least the No. 6 seed and are tied with the division-rival Miami Heat for fifth while Boston and Atlanta sit just ahead. Charlotte will have to work to not overlook the fading Wizards with a trip to Boston looming on Monday.

TV: Noon, ET, NBATV, FSN Southeast (Charlotte), CSN Mid-Atlantic (Washington)

ABOUT THE HORNETS (46-33): Charlotte missed an opportunity to assert itself in the race with back-to-back losses at Cleveland and Toronto last week but bounced back by picking on the New York Knicks and the Brooklyn Nets in consecutive wins. Starting guard Nicolas Batum (knee) was hurt in the loss to the Cavaliers and missed the next two games but returned on Friday and delivered 14 points, six rebounds and six assists in the 113-99 triumph versus the Nets. “(We’ve) got to win three games,” Batum told reporters. “You never know, you may get homecourt advantage, too.”

ABOUT THE WIZARDS (38-41): Washington can still have an impact on the race with remaining games against Charlotte and Atlanta but is disappointed with the way the season played out. “We had some tough losses,” Wizards forward Markieff Morris, who was acquired Feb. 18, told the Washington Post. “It’s tough with the talent and the expectations they had even before I got here. It’s definitely a tough way to end the season. But we have to finish these last games strong and start looking forward.” Washington has dropped six of its last nine.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Hornets reserve SG Troy Daniels went 5-of-7 from 3-point range in 25 minutes off the bench on Friday after not playing in any of the previous four games.

2. Wall is questionable to play any of the remaining three games.

3. The home team has taken each of the previous three meetings this season, with Washington earning a 109-101 win in its arena on Dec. 19.

PREDICTION: Hornets 116, Wizards 101