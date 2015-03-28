Wall rescues Wizards in double OT win over Hornets

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Guard John Wall saved the Washington Wizards when they needed saving the most.

Wall scored 32 points, including seven in double overtime, as the Washington Wizards snapped a four-game losing streak with a 110-107 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night.

Wall’s pull-up jumper with 3.9 seconds remaining in regulation tied the score at 96 and his 3-pointer with 2:22 left in the second overtime put the Wizards (41-32) ahead for good.

The All-Star point guard had a season-high 34 points in Wednesday’s 103-101 loss to the Indiana Pacers.

Center Al Jefferson had 31 points and 10 rebounds, and guard Mo Williams scored 26 for the Hornets (30-41). Both missed a 3-pointer after another Wall jumper put the Wizards up three with 9.9 seconds left.

Guard Bradley Beal scored 16 points and forward Drew Gooden had 15 points and 17 rebounds for the Wizards. Washington outrebounded Charlotte 72-61 - and rebounded after blowing a 10-point, fourth quarter lead against Indiana.

Not known for his perimeter production, Wall missed plenty of shots but still finished 12 of 30 from the field. He also sank timely buckets, including both of his 3-point attempts in overtime.

“That’s the reason you want to be a franchise guy. You want to be the leader of a team,” said Wall, who also had nine rebounds and six assists. “I know at times I didn’t get the ball in those situations ... I guess now I‘m making them and shooting them with confidence.”

Hornets forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist scored 11 points. He exited the game with a left ankle sprain, did not return and left the locker room on crutches.

Charlotte has lost three straight and eight of 10 starting with a 95-69 setback at home against Washington on March 9. The season series finished 2-2 after the Hornets won the first two meetings.

The loss dropped Charlotte into 11th place in the Eastern Conference, 1 1/2 games behind eighth place Boston. The Celtics defeated the New York Knicks 96-92 on Friday.

“This is a tough loss. I think this loss is going to haunt us all summer long even when we do make the playoffs,” Jefferson said.

The Wizards were second in the Eastern Conference with a 31-15 record on Jan. 27 but went 9-17 in their next 26 games entering Friday, dropping to fifth place.

Charlotte trailed 88-82 with 4:48 remaining in regulation after going without a field goal for the opening 8:12 of the fourth quarter. Jefferson and Mo Williams accounted for Charlotte’s next 11 points. Jefferson’s layup put the Hornets up 93-90 with 58 seconds remaining.

Hornets forward Jeffrey Taylor split two free throws for a 96-94 lead with 10.5 seconds remaining in regulation, setting the stage for Wall’s heroics. Williams’ wild 3-point attempt missed at the buzzer.

”We have to find a way,“ Hornets coach Steve Clifford said. ”We made a couple of mistakes late on plays that need to be made and it cost us a win.

The Hornets labored from the field, shooting 35 percent, but made 27 of 35 free throws. The Wizards went 13 of 22 from the line.

Beal started and played 43 minutes. The Wizards guard left in the first quarter against Indiana on Wednesday night with a sprained right ankle.

Gooden made three 3-pointers during an active 39 minutes off the bench.

“I didn’t even play 39 minutes the whole month of January,” the veteran forward cracked. “You play me a minute out there, two minutes, something’s going to happen, whether it’s going to be a block, a steal a charge I‘m going to be active. You play me 39 minutes a lot of stuff’s going to happen.”

NOTES: The Wizards signed veteran G Will Bynum to a 10-day contract and released G Toure’ Murry. Bynum, who played with the Detroit Pistons, returned from a stint with the Guangdong Southern Tigers of the Chinese Basketball Association. Murry played in three games for Washington before spraining his left ankle. ... Hornets F Cody Zeller (right shoulder) missed his fourth straight game. ... Charlotte opens a three-game homestand Saturday against the Eastern Conference-leading Atlanta Hawks. ... Hornets G Kemba Walker missed the previous three games against the Wizards with a knee injury. ... The Wizards host the Rockets on Sunday. Houston F Trevor Ariza will play his first game in Washington since signing with the Rockets as a free agent last offseason.